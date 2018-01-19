Winter weather returns this weekend: A look at timing, total and tips

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - With winter storms expected this weekend, here's what you need to know:

Rain timing: Late afternoon Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Snow timing: Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Most valley locations will see between 0.02" and 0.20" of rain by Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/zub0PfYXM8 — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) January 19, 2018

Rain totals: Between 0.02 and 0.20 inches across most valley locations.

Snow totals: Up to 1 inch between 5000 and 6000 feet. Between 2 and 4 between 6000 and 7000 feet.

Snow levels: Dropping below 4000 feet by Sunday morning. Flurries possible in some valleys across Cochise and Graham counties.

Tips: Protect the P's. Freezing temps expected Sunday and Monday mornings, including Tucson, so make sure you cover the Plants, wrap the Pipes, and bring Pets and People inside.

One of the biggest impacts will be the drop in our highs, plunging 15 to 20 degrees between Friday and Saturday. Stay warm!