Winter storm will bring chill

TUCSON, Ariz. - Our next winter storm will begin with strong winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of southeast Arizona from noon to 11 PM Monday. Southwest winds between 20 and 30 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph, and up to 50 mph in the mountains. This wind will usher in rain, much colder air, and even mountain snow.

Scattered showers will continue off and on Monday through early Tuesday, from Tucson south and east. Valleys could see up to 0.25" of rain by Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 7500 feet. The Catalina, Rincon, Pinaleno, and Galiuro mountains could see between 4 and 8 inches of snow through 11 PM Monday tonight. The White mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties could see between 6 and 12 inches of snow through 5 AM Tuesday morning. Snow levels could drop as low as 4500 feet, with up to 1 inch of snow.

A cold front will move across the area Monday evening, bringing much cooler highs by Tuesday, and freezing or sub-freezing lows by Wednesday morning. Even Tucson will likely see at or below freezing temps Wednesday morning.

The bulk of moisture will shift east Tuesday, with highs staying below average for the rest of the week.