Winter storm hits Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - While the Tucson airport only recorded a trace of rain, so far, some northern areas saw impressive rain totals.

Here’s a look at the 12-hour rain totals posted by the National Weather Service Tucson office as of 3:45 Wednesday morning.

Emerald Park, near Safford: 1.42” of rain

4 miles southwest of Oro Valley: 0.93” of rain

Catalina: 0.56” of rain

With lingering scattered showers through late morning and early afternoon, we could add up to 0.25 inches in some locations by the time the storm exits.

Mountain snow totals range from 1 to 14 inches, as of 5 AM Wednesday, above 7000 feet. An additional 1 to 4 inches could fall through tonight.

Snow reports, according to the National Weather Service Flagstaff office:

Flagstaff: 4.7 inches of snow.

Bellemont: 6.8 inches of snow.

Another spotter reported more than 2 feet of snow at Arizona Snowbowl. And a spotter on Mount Lemmon reported between 1 and 2 inches of snow.

The cold front will swing through today, bringing highs down to the 50s in many locations across southern Arizona, including Tucson. Highs will rebound to the 60s Thursday, then 70s Friday into early next week.