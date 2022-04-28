Winning ticket for $473.1M lottery jackpot sold in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Lottery says a ticket sold in a Phoenix suburb won the $473 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to a statement issued by lottery officials, the jackpot is the largest even won in Arizona on a single ticket. The winner will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $473.1 million, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment of $283.3 million.

The ticket was sold at at a Quik Trip convenience store near Gilbert and Warner roads in Gilbert. The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 with Powerball number 4.

