Winning ticket for $473.1M lottery jackpot sold in Arizona

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 7:57 AM, Apr 28, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Lottery says a ticket sold in a Phoenix suburb won the $473 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to a statement issued by lottery officials, the jackpot is the largest even won in Arizona on a single ticket. The winner will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $473.1 million, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment of $283.3 million.

The ticket was sold at at a Quik Trip convenience store near Gilbert and Warner roads in Gilbert. The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 with Powerball number 4.

