Someone is $91,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket on Tucson's far east side.

The winning Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket was sold at the Safeway at 10380 E. Broadway, just east of Houghton Road, on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The winning numbers were 1, 7, 13, 15, 29

An additional winning Fast Play CashWord ticket for $50,000 was sold at the Coronado Market, 3154 N. Stone Ave, on Sunday, Jan. 21.