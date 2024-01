While most people gravitate toward the bigger lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, someone in Tucson just won a six-figure jackpot playing the draw game, Fantasy 5.

A $240,000 ticket was sold on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Fast Market, 15240 N. Oracle Road, between Oro Valley and Catalina.

The winning numbers were 3, 19, 30, 31 and 32.