Winds of change bring cooling, but little rain

TUCSON, Ariz. - Breezy west and southwest winds will pick up in the afternoons between 10 and 15 mph Wednesday, increasing to 10 to 20 mph Thursday through Sunday. These winds will bring on much cooler air, and a very slight rain chance.

Highs will be in the low 80s again Wednesday, then dropping 10 to 15 degrees Thursday into Sunday. The high on Sunday is expected to top out in the upper 60s.

As of this past Monday, a 40 percent chance for rain was expected Saturday night into Sunday, for Tucson. While the timing remains the same, rain chances have diminished to just 10%, with better chances east of Tucson.

That said, there is still enough time for rain chances to go back up. Stay tuned to KGUN 9, and www.kgun9.com for the latest weather updates.