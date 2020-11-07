Wind advisory issued for southeastern Arizona Saturday

INTERACTIVE RADAR | WEATHER ALERTS | HOURLY FORECAST

The National Weather Service Tucson has issued a Wind Advisory from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday.

A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for the area of Interstate 10 between mile post 213-226, according to the NWS. Winds are expected to reach 25-30 mph, gusts up to 40-50 mph, and rainfall is estimated at 0.01"-0.50".

Strong and gusty winds continued this afternoon across SE AZ. Here is a list of peak wind gusts so far today. #azwxhttps://t.co/gBYHTixG6g — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 7, 2020

A Dust Storm Warning has been issued for blowing dust with visibility near 0 along Interstate 10 between mile post 213-226. Use extreme caution and do not drive into a dust storm. Pull aside stay alive!! In addition, strong cross winds are making driving hazardous! #dust #azwx — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 7, 2020

Isolated to scattered showers are moving off toward the northeast late this morning. Don't expect much rainfall, though more is expected in the mountains. We're also seeing some areas of blowing dust with reduced visibility. Pull Aside, Stay Alive! #azwx pic.twitter.com/BVZvo4r3Tt — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 7, 2020

A cold front will move across the area today bringing with it strong gusty winds, scattered showers & a few thunderstorms. Strong to isolated severe wind gusts are possible near the thunderstorms. Highs today 5° to 18° cooler than Friday. Biggest change will be Tucson west. #azwx pic.twitter.com/VHGl9D6YoQ — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 7, 2020

KGUN9 Meteorologist Cuyler Diggs says wind gusts could get up to 50 mph Saturday for southeastern Arizona.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Arizona for Saturday afternoon. Strong southwest wind is expectedahead of a cold front that will be passing over the state tomorrow afternoon. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible... pic.twitter.com/lpPVkUKO1c — Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) November 6, 2020