Wind advisory issued for southeastern Arizona Saturday

The National Weather Service Tucson has issued a Wind Advisory from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Nov 07, 2020
A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for the area of Interstate 10 between mile post 213-226, according to the NWS. Winds are expected to reach 25-30 mph, gusts up to 40-50 mph, and rainfall is estimated at 0.01"-0.50".

KGUN9 Meteorologist Cuyler Diggs says wind gusts could get up to 50 mph Saturday for southeastern Arizona.

