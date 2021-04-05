Win or lose, Wildcat fans are proud

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside of Frog and Firkin on University Boulevard, fans were celebrating a historic year for the Arizona Women’s Basketball team.

“All I have to say is it Aari Mcdonald not Ari," said Nick Wilson.

Fans like Wilson didn’t count out the cats who came into the game as underdogs.

“Just to be able to celebrate UofA's success in sports,” he said.

He isn’t alone. Seniors Seth and Aaron said this is the cherry on top of their last year in college.

“We’ve been waiting for this for four years. We couldn’t be prouder of the girls. We’re so excited for them," said Aaron.

Seth said it's a bright way to end an uncertain year.

"We had last year cut short with the virus and stuff. We’ve had all the restrictions. It just seems like the time is perfect" he said.

While getting out to support the home team, you couldn’t find an empty seat in Frog n Firkin a hometown favorite.

“Definitely night and day from last year and we’re thankful. We’re thankful," said Jonathan Graham, general manager."To have a little sense of normal [and] to be able to rally around the home team[and] to get excited about something. It’s really a good day.”