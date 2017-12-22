Man identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Golf Links and Wilmot

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police have identified the man involved in the motorcycle crash near Golf Links and Wilmot on December 10 as 40-year-old Manuel Herrera Jr.

Herrera was taken to Banner University Medical Center immediately following the crash and was pronounced dead on December 16 from injuries sustained in the collision.

Police say the 2006 Honda Sport motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Investigations revealed that Herrera lost control of the vehicle and struck the raised median, and crashed into the middle lane of northbound Wilmot.

Officials say both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. In addition, Herrera was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.