Will your daily commute be under construction this year? Find out with this map!

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you have a bumpy ride on your morning commute to work? Well, it could be smoothed out this year.

Pima County Department of Transportation is introducing a tool to help drivers find out if their roads will be under repair during the year.

The department tweeted out this map that shows all the completed, active and planned road repairs across the county.

ICYMI - the Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee (PCTAC) met yesterday March 23 and discussed updates for the current Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Road Repair Program that ends June 30, 2021.



To know which roads will be repaired this year visit: https://t.co/1WhTVHeLIt. 1/ pic.twitter.com/41oLfLHxgp — PimaCountyDOT (@PimaCountyDOT) March 24, 2021

The Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee met on March 23rd to talk about updates for the Road Repair Program.

The project aims to have all roads in the county in "very good" or "better" condition by 2030.

PCTAC is set to have its next meeting on Tuesday, April 27 at noon.

