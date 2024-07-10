Wildfire near Kartchner Caverns in Cochise County reaches 120 acres

A fire that broke out in the Whetstone Mountains Tuesday night, about one mile west of Kartchner Caverns State Park in Cochise County, reached 120 acres Wednesday morning with 0% containment.

The fire is near the Guindani Trail #398, according to a social media post from the U.S. Forest Service. It is located completely within the Coronado National Forest, but smoke is visible from Highway 90 and the surrounding areas, the post said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene Tuesday night to assess. More crews and air support are on their way, the post said.

"We anticipate it to be active on all flanks throughout the day due to the high temperatures and expected winds," the post said. "The area is comprised mostly of mixed brush and grasses, with juniper pines and manzanitas in the canyon."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Visitors are asked to avoid the area. No evacuations are in place at this time, the post said.

