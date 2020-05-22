Menu

Wildfire forcing home evacuations in small town of Bagdad

Department of Forestry and Fire Management briefing Monday.
Posted at 9:46 PM, May 21, 2020
BAGDAD, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire is forcing some homes in the small town of Bagdad to be evacuated.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say the fire began Thursday afternoon and its cause isn’t immediately known.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials say crews are working the fire from the ground and additional resources have been called to the scene.

It’s unclear how many homes are being evacuated.

The copper mining town only has a population of about 2,000. Sheriff’s officials say a shelter was being set up at Bagdad High School for evacuees.

Bagdad is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Prescott and 109 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.

