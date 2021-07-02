Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Wildfire closes portion of highway leading to Roosevelt Lake

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 14:55:25-04

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire has closed a 14-mile stretch of State Route 88 west of Roosevelt Lake, severing an entry route for popular recreation areas east of metro Phoenix in south-central Arizona.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday there was no -projected reopening time for portion of the highway between Roosevelt Lake on the east and below Apache Lake on the west.

The lightning-caused fire was reported Wednesday near Horse Mesa Dam and Apache Lake and was estimated to have burned 1.4 square miles of brush and grass as of Friday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!