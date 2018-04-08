Wildfire causing evacuations east of Flagstaff

Brandi Walker
3:07 PM, Apr 8, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Evacuations are underway in Winona, AZ, a city east of Flagstaff, this Sunday due to a human-caused wildfire.

The Copley Fire is burning at least 50 acres of land in Coconino County.

This comes on a day that a red flag warning was issued for much of eastern parts of Arizona. Arizona State Forestry said in a tweet: "High winds & low RH = prime fire conditions."

Officials say ground crews and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are working to stop forward progress.

