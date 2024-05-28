Wildfire burning southeast of Benson; SET evacuation status in place

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

The Bear Fire is currently estimated at about 50 to 75 acres, according to AZDFFM. Spokespeople tell KGUN 9 three large air tankers have been ordered.

The fire is currently active on the south and east sides of the burn area.

Air tankers are expected to arrive shortly after 5 p.m., and will work alongside crews on the ground.

——

A wildfire estimated about 15 acres is burning east of Benson Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZDFFM).

Named the Bear Fire, authorities say it's currently burning through brush and grasses approximately 18 miles east of Benson and 21 miles south of Dragoon.

Some multi-acre plots are located in the area. Cochise County authorities say the area is currently under pre-evacuation SET status, though some have chosen to evacuate at this point.

Cochise County says conditions are currently very windy. Benson Fire is working the scene with Cochise County Sheriff's deputies assisting. Air Attack has been launched, according to AZDFFM.

KGUN 9 will provide more information on this breaking news story when updates are available.