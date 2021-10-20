Watch
Wildfire burning near Madera Canyon

"Madera Fire" is 4 to 5 acres in size
Don Thompson
A fire is burning in the Santa Rita Mountains near Madera Canyon on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 13:29:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire is burning in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson near Madera Canyon, the Green Valley Fire District says.

The GVFD says the fire ignited Tuesday night and U.S. Forest Service officials are at the scene Wednesday morning and their crews are mobilizing to battle the blaze.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the so-called "Madera Fire" ignited on the western slope of the Santa Ritas between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday night. It's now four to five acres in size, with around 50 fire personnel responding to the scene.

The Forest Service says the Super Trail and the Baldy Trail are closed while crews work to contain the fire.

Photos from KGUN 9 viewer Don Thompson show smoke billowing from an area just below Mount Wrightson — the tallest peak in the Santa Ritas.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.

