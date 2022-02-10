Watch
Wilcox man sentenced to 210 months for aggravated sexual abuse of child

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 10, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 37-year-old Joshua William Scheu was sentenced to 210 months in prison on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor. The crime took place back in November 2004 on the Gila River Indian Nation.

Scheu pulled his vehicle over to the side of the road where the victim was waiting for some friends. Scheu got out of his vehicle, chased the child, and pushed her into a cornfield. Scheu then sexually assaulted the victim.

The case remained "Cold" until 2019, this is when DNA led to the identification of Scheu as the child perpetrator.

Once Scheu is released from prison he will be placed on lifetime supervision with stringent sex offender conditions.

