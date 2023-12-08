Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat immortalized as bobbleheads

Starting today, Friday, Dec. 8, you can own Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat figurines with heads bouncier than the basketballs dribbled at the games they attend.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled officially licensed, limited-edition University of Arizona Wildcats bobbleheads in the shape of Tucson's favorite mascots.

As figures, Wilbur and Wilma are dressed in the traditional attire for which today's UA fans are most familiar. Wilbur is decked out in his blue cowboy hat with his white basketball uniform. Wilma has her red bow and blue cheerleading outfit.

Wilbur has been through this before. A bobcat has been the mascot at the University of Arizona since 1915. But this will be Wilma's first time as a bobblehead. She has served as Wilbur's significant other since 1986.

The bobbleheads are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store, and the University of Arizona Bookstore's online store. You can also buy them at the University of Arizona Bookstore, 1209 E. University Blvd.