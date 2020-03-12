Menu

Wife accused of killing husband; lawyers claim self-defense

Posted: 12:27 PM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 15:27:14-04
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (Arizona Daily Sun) — A judge has released a woman accused of fatally shooting her husband ahead of trial after her lawyers claimed self-defense.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported that Casey Dark was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 45-year-old husband Joshua Dark stemming from a domestic violence incident in December at their home east of Flagstaff.

Prosecutors say Casey Dark escalated a fight between herself and her husband when she brought a gun. But her lawyers say her husband had a history of violence. Judge Ted Reed decided to release Dark under the condition she appear at all court hearings. A trial date is currently scheduled for February 2021.

