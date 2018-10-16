Widow of John McCain buys another Phoenix home for $2.28M

Fair
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and his wife Cindy exit the Mountain View Christian Church polling place after casting their vote on November 8, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, has purchased another home in Phoenix.
The Arizona Republic reports public real-estate records show the Cindy Hensley McCain Family Trust paid $2.28 million late last week for a 5,000-square-foot (465-square-meter), five-bedroom house.
The house also features five bathrooms, marble floors, two laundry rooms and a large backyard with a gazebo.
A representative for Cindy McCain didn't immediately respond to requests from the Republic for comment about the purchase.
The McCains sold an almost 14,500-square-foot (1,350-square-meter) house nearby for $3.2 million in 2008.
Real-estate listings show the McCains moved into a new Phoenix condominium in 2007. That condo doesn't appear to be for sale.
John McCain's campaign disclosures during his 2008 presidential race show the McCains also own a ranch in Cornville, Arizona, and condos in California and Virginia.