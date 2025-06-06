Why it's so important to 'Secure Your Load' on the road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN). — Secure Your Load Day is a reminder to check your load before you hit the road not just today, but every day.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will have electronic billboard signs displaying messages about Secure Your Load Day. Kelsey Mo, a spokesperson for ADOT, explains "It’s not uncommon for our crews to come across couches, washing machines, other furniture and other dangerous debris that is left behind on the highway.”

Secure Your Load Day was created by a mother who lost her daughter due to an incident reportedly caused by an unsecured load.

“If you see debris on the road, treat it as the emergency it is and call 911," Mo says.

Arizona law says a load must be secured in order for it to be legal. If a car is found with an unsecured load but does not cause any injuries to anybody else, they can be fined up to $250 for a first violation.

If an unsecured load causes a crash and physically injures somebody else, the violator can face a fine of up to $500. If somebody is killed, the violator can face a fine of up to $1,000 for their unsecured load.

There are ways to ensure your stuff is strapped in well.

“Tie down your load. Use ropes or bungee cords or straps when you’re hauling items,” Mo says. “Cover it with a tarp to prevent items from flying out. And also ask yourself before you go, would I feel safe driving behind my vehicle on the road or would my load stay secure?”

Debris left on the road kills about 730 people each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Don't Trash Arizona has more information on securing your load.