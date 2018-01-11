Where's my money? Milk rebate update

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - January 11 is National Milk Day, so we thought this would be a good time to update you on the Fresh Milk Products Price-fixing Class Action Lawsuit, otherwise known as the Milk Rebate.

In September 2016, thousands of people submitted a claim to get money back after milk producers were served with a class-action lawsuit for price fixing.

Milk producers settled the case for $52 million. Shortly after, people in 14 states, including Arizona, signed up to make a claim.

Lawyers confirm individuals will receive $6.79, and entities will be receiving $190.13.

Since the time to make a claim ended in January 2017, many were wondering, "Where's my money?" prompting an update.

It reads in part:

"There were 3 appeals submitted by objectors to the settlement, which means payments cannot start until those appeals are resolved. It is now in the hands of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Regrettably, the wheels of justice don't always move at the pace we want, and objectors to a settlement can hold up payments for all class members. We are working hard to resolve the appeals so we can get payments in the hands of all claimants. We do apologize for the delays and truly appreciate your patience with this process."

Learn more about the lawsuit here.