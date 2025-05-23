What's open and closed this Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Memorial Day — the unofficial kickoff to summer — is a day to remember those who fought and died for our country. Many businesses and government services will be unavailable on Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service will not have regular mail delivery as all the offices will be closed on Monday. Mail service will resume on Tuesday, May 27.

Fedex and UPS offices will also be closed on Memorial Day.

The City of Tucson offices will be closed, but trash and recycling will still collect on Monday as scheduled.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety said they will be deploying special enforcement activities to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries on the roads. They encourage people to be responsible and designate a sober driver if they are drinking.

