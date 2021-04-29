What you need to know in AZ about the REAL ID deadline extension

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The deadline for the REAL ID deadline has been extended from October 1, 2020 to May 3, 2023. Once the deadline comes, a REAL ID allows those who are flying domestically to use their driver's license instead of a passport.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the decision to push back the deadline was because of the pandemic.

“As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) saw less people come to their centers throughout 2020.

"We did see fewer people getting travel IDs in 2020 than we had anticipated but, we've seen a bump in the past couple months," Doug Pacey, ADOT's Assistant Communications Director, said.

Arizona's REAL ID is called the Arizona Travel ID. In order to get one, you need to schedule an in-person appointment at a motor vehicle center. You can find the closest center to you here.

The Arizona Travel ID requires you to have a passport or birth certificate, a social security number, and documents to establish proof of residency like a utility bill or credit card statement.

"When your license comes up for a renewal, that's a great opportunity to upgrade or switch over to the travel ID," Pacey said.