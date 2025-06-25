What you need to know if you want to light fireworks ahead of the 4th of July

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — When you think of the 4th of July, you probably think about fireworks. There are different regulations for federal, state and local jurisdictions. Under Pima County property and managed areas, no fireworks are allowed due to the Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Matthew McGlone is the Community Outreach Manager for the Pima County Office of Emergency Management. He explains that areas with higher elevations and areas with dry brush add fuel to a potential fire.

“It’s pretty safe to say that under the dry conditions at this time of year, that utilizing fireworks are not a good idea,” McGlone says.

Athena Kehoe Pop-up fireworks tent

The Tucson Fire Department reports there were about 250 calls to 911 last year reporting illegal firework use. Barrett Baker is the Assistant Chief with TFD and says to call 311 if nobody seems injured.

"If you can actually see that a fire has started, or someone is hurt or burned, whatever it may be from a firework, and they need medical services, that would be the time we call 911,” Baker says.

Baker explains that sparklers and small novelties are allowed in your backyard if you live within the City of Tucson jurisdiction. But it’s still crucial to exercise caution.

“Take your hose, have the hose ready, spray things down beforehand because those smoke bombs or those sparklers have a wide range and those sparks or embers can technically spread,” he says. “City-owned lands, that’s completely banned, when it comes to the novelties that would be on the ground.”

Baker says if you want to see the big show in the air, leave it to the professionals, and attend a fireworks show like the one on "A" Mountain on the Westside.

Athena Kehoe Caution label on sparklers

If you see some pop-up tents selling sparklers, Baker says, usually the small novelties are perfectly fine to use in your backyard. Bellino Fireworks is a pop-up tent and says they will be open every day through the 4th of July. On July 5, they say any leftover items will go on sale.