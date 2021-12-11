Watch
What you need to know before building an ADU in Tucson

The city council approved new size guidelines in their last meeting.
ADU Size Restrictions
Posted at 6:23 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 20:23:27-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city council approved new guidelines for accessory dwelling units of ADU's. 

Lots under 6,500 square feet can have an ADU up to 650 square feet. Lots over 6,500 square feet will be able to have an ADU that is 10% of their lot size.

Todd DePasquale, the owner of Tucson Contracting LLC., said that to build one you should expect to pay between $200 to $250 per square foot. However, the final cost will come down to the owner's preferences.

"A lot of that depends on obviously your size," DePasquale said. "Your finishes you want, tile, carpet, cabinetry, whatnot."

DePasquale said that the materials you chose will also impact the timeline of the project.

"Time frames are a lot longer than they used to be previously over the years," DePasquale said. "You don't know if you are going to get stuff."

He added that building permits have taken longer to get from the city since the pandemic began.

DePasquale also said that he expects more ADU's to be built now.

"More people will probably be interested in it instead of just building an addition to their house."

