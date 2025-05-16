What you need to know about Friday night's UA graduation ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roughly 5,400 University of Arizona students will participate in Friday night's graduation ceremony, with an additional 33,000 guests expected to attend.

Here's what you should expect if you are going:

Parking & Transportation



Free parking will be available at all University service lots and garages.

CatTran buses will provide transportation to the stadium. Pickup locations: 1st Street and Martin; 1st Street between Cherry Avenue and Warren Avenue; 1st Street and Vine Avenue; and the 2nd Street Garage.

Click here for a map.



At the Stadium



Only guests who RSVP'd will be allowed into the ceremony.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis for guests and graduates.

All gates open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Entering one side of Arizona Stadium may limit your seating options to that side only.

The stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect. Below are the types of bags allowed in:

Bags that are clear plastic or vinyl and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.



Prohibited Items:



Signs, posters, banners and flags of any kind

Confetti, Flutterfetti, or silly string

Balloons or inflatable items, such as beach balls

Selfie sticks, poles, monopods, tripods

Weapons: guns, ammunition, knives, box cutters

Leatherman or similar tools

Sharp and/or pointed objects (scissors, knitting needles, etc.)

Mace, pepper spray, spray containers, aerosols, or flammable liquids

Explosives, fireworks, laser lights, laser pointers

Noisemakers or air horns

Glass, metal containers, cans, bottles, coolers

Oversized umbrellas

Personal transportation device (i.e. skateboard, bicycle, hoverboard, etc.) that is not required due to disability

Unmanned aerial vehicles, such as drones

Any outside food or drink, however, medically necessary items will be permitted after proper inspection

Illegal drugs or substances

Parcels, packages, and any items the contents of which are not displayed

Click here for more information.

