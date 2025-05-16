Watch Now
What you need to know about Friday night's UA graduation ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roughly 5,400 University of Arizona students will participate in Friday night's graduation ceremony, with an additional 33,000 guests expected to attend.

Here's what you should expect if you are going:

Parking & Transportation

  • Free parking will be available at all University service lots and garages.
  • CatTran buses will provide transportation to the stadium. Pickup locations: 1st Street and Martin; 1st Street between Cherry Avenue and Warren Avenue; 1st Street and Vine Avenue; and the 2nd Street Garage.
    Click here for a map.

At the Stadium

  • Only guests who RSVP'd will be allowed into the ceremony.
  • Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis for guests and graduates.
  • All gates open to the public at 6:30 p.m.
  • Entering one side of Arizona Stadium may limit your seating options to that side only.
  • The stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect. Below are the types of bags allowed in:
    • Bags that are clear plastic or vinyl and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”
    • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
    • Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand.
    • Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Prohibited Items:

  • Signs, posters, banners and flags of any kind
  • Confetti, Flutterfetti, or silly string
  • Balloons or inflatable items, such as beach balls
  • Selfie sticks, poles, monopods, tripods
  • Weapons: guns, ammunition, knives, box cutters
  • Leatherman or similar tools
  • Sharp and/or pointed objects (scissors, knitting needles, etc.)
  • Mace, pepper spray, spray containers, aerosols, or flammable liquids
  • Explosives, fireworks, laser lights, laser pointers
  • Noisemakers or air horns
  • Glass, metal containers, cans, bottles, coolers
  • Oversized umbrellas
  • Personal transportation device (i.e. skateboard, bicycle, hoverboard, etc.) that is not required due to disability
  • Unmanned aerial vehicles, such as drones
  • Any outside food or drink, however, medically necessary items will be permitted after proper inspection
  • Illegal drugs or substances
  • Parcels, packages, and any items the contents of which are not displayed

Click here for more information.

