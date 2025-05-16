What you need to know about Friday night's UA graduation ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roughly 5,400 University of Arizona students will participate in Friday night's graduation ceremony, with an additional 33,000 guests expected to attend.
Here's what you should expect if you are going:
Parking & Transportation
- Free parking will be available at all University service lots and garages.
- CatTran buses will provide transportation to the stadium. Pickup locations: 1st Street and Martin; 1st Street between Cherry Avenue and Warren Avenue; 1st Street and Vine Avenue; and the 2nd Street Garage.
Click here for a map.
At the Stadium
- Only guests who RSVP'd will be allowed into the ceremony.
- Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis for guests and graduates.
- All gates open to the public at 6:30 p.m.
- Entering one side of Arizona Stadium may limit your seating options to that side only.
- The stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect. Below are the types of bags allowed in:
- Bags that are clear plastic or vinyl and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand.
- Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.
Prohibited Items:
- Signs, posters, banners and flags of any kind
- Confetti, Flutterfetti, or silly string
- Balloons or inflatable items, such as beach balls
- Selfie sticks, poles, monopods, tripods
- Weapons: guns, ammunition, knives, box cutters
- Leatherman or similar tools
- Sharp and/or pointed objects (scissors, knitting needles, etc.)
- Mace, pepper spray, spray containers, aerosols, or flammable liquids
- Explosives, fireworks, laser lights, laser pointers
- Noisemakers or air horns
- Glass, metal containers, cans, bottles, coolers
- Oversized umbrellas
- Personal transportation device (i.e. skateboard, bicycle, hoverboard, etc.) that is not required due to disability
- Unmanned aerial vehicles, such as drones
- Any outside food or drink, however, medically necessary items will be permitted after proper inspection
- Illegal drugs or substances
- Parcels, packages, and any items the contents of which are not displayed
Click here for more information.