What you need to know about buying a gun in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When it comes to gun laws across the country, the Giffords Law Center To Prevent Gun Violence gives Arizona an F.

The center ranks Arizona 42 out of the 50 in terms of gun safety.

In Arizona, anyone that is 18-years-old can purchase a shotgun or rifle. You have to be 21-years-old to purchase pistols and revolvers.

If you meet the age requirement, the gun dealer and potential buyer has to fill out a transaction record that will get sent to the FBI. The FBI then has the option to approve the sale, delay the sale, or deny the sale.

John Petrush, with John's Guns and Ammo in Tucson said this process can be very quick but also take some time. He said in his experience he has had many sales delayed and some denied.

When it comes to ammunition, Petrush said there is no limit on what people can buy here in Arizona.

There is a gun show in Tucson on June 4 and 5. Official dealers have to provide the form to the FBI, but independent sellers just need a proof of sale form.