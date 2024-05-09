What to know about Friday's University of Arizona graduation ceremony

Around this time of year, Tucson residents are met with three undeniable certainties:

- The city starts to bake as Mother Nature turns up the heat.

- The small army of winter visitors who enjoy Tucson's delightful winters begin the long trip home to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Canada and other points north.

- The University of Arizona ushers another class of seniors into the real world with a graduation ceremony on the UA campus.

If you have a son or daughter, or you yourself are graduating at Arizona Stadium this Friday, May 10, congratulations!

Here are some things you'll need to know about the ceremony, according to the University of Arizona.

Entry and ticketing

The UA Commencement Ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. and last 90 minutes at Arizona Stadium on the south end of campus. Gates to get into the stadium open at 6:30 p.m.

Whatever side you enter Arizona Stadium is probably the side on which you will sit, according to the University. Not every level connects to the other side. Tickets are not required for guests, but they are required for students wishing to attend in person. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The University recommends arriving early for the best seats.

Parking

Free parking will be available at all University surface lot and garages. The University recommends the surface lots south of East Sixth Street and north of the Mall to avoid congestion. A full map can be found here.

The Cat Tran shuttle and disability cart service will be available, if needed. CatTran buses are wheelchair accessible and will provide transportation to the stadium, with pickups at 1st Street and Martin, 1st Street between Cherry Avenue and Warren Avenue, 1st Street and Vine Avenue, and 2nd Street Garage, according to the University.

Attendees might also consider parking downtown and taking the modern streetcar to the University. The streetcar is still free to ride and runs through downtown, along North Fourth Avenue, around the University and on the west side of Interstate 10. If you choose to take the streetcar, give yourself plenty of time to get the the stadium, as delays can occur.

Venue policies

The UA will be enforcing game-day policies for graduation. That means security checks and that the UA's clear bag policy will be in effect. No large bags, backpacks or parcels will be permitted. All in-hand items must be placed in an approved clear bag upon entry. You can purchase a UA-approved bag through the UA BookStores website.

Live streaming

While the forecast for Friday calls for clear skies, because the ceremony is being held outside, the University has asked attendees to keep an eye on the weather. Small umbrellas are permitted. The ceremony will be streamed, and the link for that stream will be provided on the Commencement website the day of the ceremony.

