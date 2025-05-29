What landlords must legally do for broken AC units in AZ

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — As the temperature starts heating up, we not only feel it outside… we feel it in our homes, too.

The Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act explains that landlords are required to maintain cooling systems that work. Plus, even if a tenant is behind on payments, the landlord legally cannot cut off their AC.

In Tucson and Phoenix, the temperature inside cannot be more than 82 degrees with AC - this does not include evaporative coolers. Evaporative coolers are allowed a slightly higher maximum temperature of 86 degrees.

If your AC breaks, tell your landlord right away. If it’s more than 100 degrees outside, landlords have five days to fix it after receiving the notice. If it’s under 100 outside, they have 10 days to fix the AC.

Vulnerable groups of people — such as seniors or people with heat-sensitive medical conditions— are protected under the law.

Raising awareness about the dangers of heat comes as people have died in their homes in Arizona after their AC was shut off.

Attorney General Kris Mayes notes that if your AC is not fixed within five to ten days, Arizona tenant rights with air conditioning may allow you to terminate your lease. If the landlord continues to not fix the AC, filing a Consumer Complaint is recommended.