What is Sean Miller's status with the program?

TUCSON, Ariz. - Players were quiet coming into McKale Center today and didn't respond to questions about Sean Miller.

As of Monday, Sean Miller is still the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats basketball program.

Miller did not practice with the team today and his assistant coaches ran the practice.

His regular weekly press conference did not happen today either. The UA also canceled Miller's weekly radio coaches show for tonight.

Miller didn't coach the team Saturday night in Eugene either. He agreed not to coach Saturday after ESPN reported Miller was caught talking with an agent on an FBI wiretap discussing the possibility of a $100K bribe for then recruit Deandre Ayton.

Miller denies the report. So does Ayton's family attorney. The school says Ayton is still eligible.

But that was Saturday.

What the UA did tell KGUN today is that it doesn't believe it would be liable for $10 million dollars. They would only pay Miller what he's owed until he's fired.