What's a 'zipper merge'? Tucson officials push traffic technique in construction area

Sam Radwany
3:10 PM, Aug 14, 2018
8:12 AM, Aug 15, 2018

City officials will roll out signage advocating the "zipper merge" on Kolb Road this week.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson city officials are rolling out a new strategy to fight congestion near a packed construction project this week.

Starting Wednesday morning, drivers will notice signs advocating the "zipper merge" on southbound Kolb Road, approaching East Valencia Road, where a construction project has left traffic particularly snarled.

The technique requires drivers to wait until the last second before merging from a closed lane, as explained by the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) in Canada:

The AMA says the technique has shown to improve traffic flow by as much as 40 percent, though it can only be used on low-speed roadways.

Drivers in the area can expect to see the change in place by midday, Wednesday.

