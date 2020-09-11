Menu

What do you know about bats? Hang in there for these 5 facts

Posted at 5:06 AM, Sep 11, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Bats can be found in many parts of the world, including right here in the Old Pueblo.

If you take a walk down the Rillito River path, you'll likely spot these flying mammals.

There's a lot to know about these creatures. Watch the video above for five quick facts.

How many bat species are there?

Answer: According to the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum, there are more than 1,000 species worldwide, including 70 in the Sonoran Desert!

How many mosquitos do bats eat per hour?

Bats have a large appetite for mosquitos. According to nature.org, more than 1,200 mosquitos are consumed in the span of an hour.

What is a baby bat called?

In the early stages of their life, bats are called "pups," according to How Stuff Works.

What fruit do bats pollinate?

Answer: Bats are responsible for pollinating more than 300 fruits, including bananas, avocados, and mangoes, according to the U.S. Department of Interior.

What percentage of bats carry rabies?

According to batworld.org, a big misconception about bats is that they often carry rabies. This is not true, however, as less than half of one percent of all bats may contract the disease.

