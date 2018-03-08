Wet 'N' Wild $15 deal for Tucsonans

The summer heat will be here before we know it, and one of Arizona's oasis in the desert will offer up a good deal for Tucsonans.

Starting March 17th through October, Tucson residents can have some fun in the sun at Wet 'N' Wild Phoenix for just 15 bucks.

Online tickets must have a Tucson billing zip code, and front gate ticket sales must show a Tucson drivers license, utility bill, UA or Pima Community College ID

Before, the special would just run from August to October, but now the waterpark is giving you some extra time for family fun.

Regular admission at the park starts at $40.99 for adults and $30.99 for children under 42 inches.