UPDATE: Shooting leaves one male dead near John E. White Elementary, school was in lockdown

UPDATE (11:45 a.m.)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed a shooting that left one male dead occurred at 9:30 this morning.

PCSD said there is one outstanding suspect male

The department announced that a soft lockdown has been lifted at John E. White Elementary School.

——————

John E. White Elementary School, at 2315 W. Canada St., on Tucson's west side is on lockdown, while Pima County Sheriff's Department investigates an "incident" in the vicinity of the school.

According to Tucson Unified School District, there is not a direct threat to the school.

PCSD says a statement will be available shortly.