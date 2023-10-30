Teen driver allegedly strikes, kills man walking on the sidewalk on Westside

A teen driver on Tucson's west side struck and killed a pedestrian on South Mission Road early Saturday morning.

Tucson Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. of a man struck by a 1996 Honda Accord at Mission and South Via Tres Rios, south of Irvington Road, according to a TPD news release.

Upon arrival, officers found the Accord, but no driver. The struck man was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. While his condition was downgraded, it subsequently worsened and he died from his injuries, the news release said.

Police tracked down the driver, a teen male, at a nearby residence. Detectives determined the driver was driving South on Mission Road when he hit a raised median and crossed into northbound lanes of traffic.

They determined the Honda then hopped the curb and hit the man who was walking on the sidewalk, the news release said.

The teenager was initially charged on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision. Since the man died, the original charges have been dismissed and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives will work with the Pima County Attorney's Office to determine the appropriate charges for the driver.