Investigation of shots fired after westbound I-10 closure at Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at Kolb Avenue Thursday night due to a police incident.

Officials from the Department of Public Safety say they responded to reports of a collision and began investigating possible gunshots after arriving at the scene.

One suspect is in custody.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, all traffic is exiting at Kolb.

The lanes reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

