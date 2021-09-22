Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

West Nile virus at high levels in Arizona due to wet monsoon

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
FEMA
<p>(Photo by Tom Ervin/Getty Images)</p>
First West Nile virus death this season in Maricopa
Posted at 10:02 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 01:03:17-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona say this year's wet monsoon is contributing to a record-high season for the West Nile virus.

The virus is spread through mosquito bites. The state Department of Health Services said Arizona had 123 cases and four deaths through late last week.

Department officials say nearly all of the cases were reported in Maricopa County, where the virus has been detected in record numbers of mosquitos studied.

While most people infected with West Nile don't get symptoms, older people and those with weakened immune systems are more prone to diseases that can be fatal.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!