Weekend storm coming to Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A quick-moving weather system will bring big changes Friday night into Saturday. The main impact will be the cooler temperatures.

Highs will drop 15 to 20 degrees between Friday and Saturday, dropping to the mid-50s. Freezing morning temps also possible for some desert areas, including Tucson, Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Gusty winds will move in Friday into Saturday, with gusts as high as 40 mph late Friday and early Saturday. Patchy blowing dust possible.

Although valley rain and mountain snow is expected, moisture will be limited with this storm.

Most valleys, including Tucson, will likely see less than 0.10" of rain, with only a couple inches of snow above 6000 feet. Flurries as low as 4000 feet.