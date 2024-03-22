Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

WEEKEND FUN: Local family friendly events to check out

events happening this weekend
Posted at 3:09 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 18:09:13-04

These are some of the upcoming events around town the whole family will enjoy:

Pop-Up Café at Reid Park (Ramada #2) -
March 23 | 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
Give your feedback on The Camino Miramonte - Palo Verde Bicycle Boulevard with free coffee and breakfast burritos.
And if you have a bike in need of fixing, bring it! The even also offers free repairs.

Ballet Tucson Spring Concert at Leo Rich Theater -
March 22-24 | 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.
Experience four diverse dances in a single performance with Ballet Tucson. This marks the end of the 2023-2024 season. Shows kick off on Friday night.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Mansfield Park -
March 23 | 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.
Families can enjoy music, games, prizes, egg hunts (bring your own basket), an adaptive egg hunt area, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
If you get hungry, there will be several local food vendors to purchase from.

Japanese Festival at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center -
March 23 | 11:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
After a three-year break, the Japanese Festival returns! The event will feature taiko drumming and mochi pounding. Attendees can watch anime, play Japanese games and try on traditional kimonos.
Admission is $5 per person and free for children 5 and younger.

Community Planting Day at the Cele Peterson Rose Garden, Reid Park -
March 24 | 8:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.
Revitalize and beautify the rose garden by helping plant 126 plants and spread mulch and compost. Bring your own gloves!
Children 8 and older are welcome. No registration is required.

Spring Art Mart at BICAS -
March 24 | 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
Explore original works from local artists at the Art Mart. There will be food trucks, art activities, a raffle and prizes.

ParkFest 2024 at Palo Verde Park -
March 24 | 2:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.
Celebrate with neighbors at the annual ParkFest. The event will feature live music, food trucks and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood