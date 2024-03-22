WEEKEND FUN: Local family friendly events to check out

These are some of the upcoming events around town the whole family will enjoy:
Pop-Up Café at Reid Park (Ramada #2) -
March 23 | 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
Give your feedback on The Camino Miramonte - Palo Verde Bicycle Boulevard with free coffee and breakfast burritos.
And if you have a bike in need of fixing, bring it! The even also offers free repairs.
Ballet Tucson Spring Concert at Leo Rich Theater -
March 22-24 | 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.
Experience four diverse dances in a single performance with Ballet Tucson. This marks the end of the 2023-2024 season. Shows kick off on Friday night.
Easter Eggstravaganza at Mansfield Park -
March 23 | 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.
Families can enjoy music, games, prizes, egg hunts (bring your own basket), an adaptive egg hunt area, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
If you get hungry, there will be several local food vendors to purchase from.
Japanese Festival at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center -
March 23 | 11:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
After a three-year break, the Japanese Festival returns! The event will feature taiko drumming and mochi pounding. Attendees can watch anime, play Japanese games and try on traditional kimonos.
Admission is $5 per person and free for children 5 and younger.
Community Planting Day at the Cele Peterson Rose Garden, Reid Park -
March 24 | 8:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.
Revitalize and beautify the rose garden by helping plant 126 plants and spread mulch and compost. Bring your own gloves!
Children 8 and older are welcome. No registration is required.
Spring Art Mart at BICAS -
March 24 | 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
Explore original works from local artists at the Art Mart. There will be food trucks, art activities, a raffle and prizes.
ParkFest 2024 at Palo Verde Park -
March 24 | 2:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.
Celebrate with neighbors at the annual ParkFest. The event will feature live music, food trucks and more.