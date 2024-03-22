WEEKEND FUN: Local family friendly events to check out

These are some of the upcoming events around town the whole family will enjoy:

Pop-Up Café at Reid Park (Ramada #2) -

March 23 | 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.

Give your feedback on The Camino Miramonte - Palo Verde Bicycle Boulevard with free coffee and breakfast burritos.

And if you have a bike in need of fixing, bring it! The even also offers free repairs.

Ballet Tucson Spring Concert at Leo Rich Theater -

March 22-24 | 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.

Experience four diverse dances in a single performance with Ballet Tucson. This marks the end of the 2023-2024 season. Shows kick off on Friday night.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Mansfield Park -

March 23 | 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.

Families can enjoy music, games, prizes, egg hunts (bring your own basket), an adaptive egg hunt area, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

If you get hungry, there will be several local food vendors to purchase from.

Japanese Festival at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center -

March 23 | 11:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

After a three-year break, the Japanese Festival returns! The event will feature taiko drumming and mochi pounding. Attendees can watch anime, play Japanese games and try on traditional kimonos.

Admission is $5 per person and free for children 5 and younger.

Community Planting Day at the Cele Peterson Rose Garden, Reid Park -

March 24 | 8:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.

Revitalize and beautify the rose garden by helping plant 126 plants and spread mulch and compost. Bring your own gloves!

Children 8 and older are welcome. No registration is required.

Spring Art Mart at BICAS -

March 24 | 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

Explore original works from local artists at the Art Mart. There will be food trucks, art activities, a raffle and prizes.

ParkFest 2024 at Palo Verde Park -

March 24 | 2:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Celebrate with neighbors at the annual ParkFest. The event will feature live music, food trucks and more.