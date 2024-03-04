Watch Now
Week in review at the border

Number count in the Tucson Sector of the Border
Tucson border apprehensions
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 13:15:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent John Modlin released the border apprehension breakdown for the end of February — and it was another busy week:

- 11,800 Apprehensions
- 195 Federal Criminal Cases
- 28 Human Smuggling Cases
- 8 Narcotics Events
- 7 Rescues
- 4 Significant Arrests

The total apprehensions totaled 400 less than the previous week, but it remains significantly higher than the trends seen in 2023.

Tucson Sector Weekly Apprehensions (February 2024)

RELATED: "Tucson prepares for end of federal funding for asylum seekers"

Tucson City Council has yet to announce a plan to handle the influx of migrants at the border with federal funding running out by the end of this month.

