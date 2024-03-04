Week in review at the border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent John Modlin released the border apprehension breakdown for the end of February — and it was another busy week:
- 11,800 Apprehensions
- 195 Federal Criminal Cases
- 28 Human Smuggling Cases
- 8 Narcotics Events
- 7 Rescues
- 4 Significant Arrests
The total apprehensions totaled 400 less than the previous week, but it remains significantly higher than the trends seen in 2023.
Tucson City Council has yet to announce a plan to handle the influx of migrants at the border with federal funding running out by the end of this month.