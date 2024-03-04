Week in review at the border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent John Modlin released the border apprehension breakdown for the end of February — and it was another busy week:

- 11,800 Apprehensions

- 195 Federal Criminal Cases

- 28 Human Smuggling Cases

- 8 Narcotics Events

- 7 Rescues

- 4 Significant Arrests

The total apprehensions totaled 400 less than the previous week, but it remains significantly higher than the trends seen in 2023.

U.S. Border Patrol, Tucson Sector

Tucson City Council has yet to announce a plan to handle the influx of migrants at the border with federal funding running out by the end of this month.