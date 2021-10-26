Wednesday is the last day to mail in General Election ballots

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — If you want to have USPS pick up your mail-in ballot, you have to mail it by Oct. 27, 2021.

Voters are casting ballots for Wards 3, 5 and 6. Plus voting on proposition 206 for an increased incremental minimum wage for Tucson and proposition 410, raises for mayor and council.

In Vail, voters are deciding on proposition 487, a 12.5% maintenance and override budget.

The city mailed out more than 284-thousand ballots. So far, just over 58-thousand have been returned. That's about 21% of the voters who requested ballots.

There are number of drop-off locations for the November 2nd General Election.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

