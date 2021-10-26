Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Wednesday is the last day to mail in General Election ballots

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Scripps
I voted stickers
Posted at 1:51 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 16:51:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — If you want to have USPS pick up your mail-in ballot, you have to mail it by Oct. 27, 2021.

Voters are casting ballots for Wards 3, 5 and 6. Plus voting on proposition 206 for an increased incremental minimum wage for Tucson and proposition 410, raises for mayor and council.

In Vail, voters are deciding on proposition 487, a 12.5% maintenance and override budget.

The city mailed out more than 284-thousand ballots. So far, just over 58-thousand have been returned. That's about 21% of the voters who requested ballots.

There are number of drop-off locations for the November 2nd General Election.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!