Weather you can expect on Valentine's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. - Widespread showers will move in Wednesday through Friday, with the bulk of the rain occurring Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Valley rain totals will range from 0.50" to 1.00". Mountain rain totals will range from 1.00" to 2.00", with some localized amounts up to 3.00" by Friday.

This storm will be relatively warm, so snow levels are expected to stay high. Any accumulation will remain above 8500 to 9000 feet. Although forecast confidence for snow is still low, snow totals could be significant above 9000 feet by Friday evening.

Hannagan Meadow: Up to 10 inches

Mount Graham: Up to 15 inches

Highest peaks of the Catalinas: Up to 12 inches

No accumulation below 8000 feet.

Any lingering showers will taper by early Saturday, staying mainly east to south of Tucson.

High temps will drop to the low to mid 60s Wednesday through Friday.