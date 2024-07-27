Watch Now
Weather warnings in place in southwest Cochise County, NWS says

NWS Tucson
NWS has issued weather warnings is southwest Cochise County.
NWS Tucson has placed multiple weather warnings in the southwest region of Cochise County, NWS Tucson has announced.

According to the NWS, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been applied in Bisbee and Hereford until 2:00 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning in areas including Tombstone and Gleeson until 4:30 p.m., NWS says.

The NWS says a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been placed near Sierra Vista and Miracle Valley until 2:45 p.m.

Another Flash Flood Warning was placed in areas that include Sierra Vista, Miracle Valley, and Palominas until 4:45 p.m. according to the NWS.

