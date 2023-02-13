Weather shuts down road to Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As wet conditions arrive again to the Tucson area, Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road to Mt. Lemmon is closed at the base.

Residents and employees will continue have access for now, according to PCSD.

PCSD updates the latest status of the road at its hotline. Call (520) 547-7510 for updates.

