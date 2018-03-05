Weather getting warmer this week

TUCSON, Ariz. - It's hard to believe highs will soar to 80 degrees during the first full week of March, considering the past few weeks have been mostly in the 50s and 60s.

We will start the week near seasonal, with highs in the low 70s. We then warm to the upper 70s to 80 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds, Tuesday through Friday.

Our average high for March 5 through the 9 is 72 degrees in Tucson. Starting Tuesday, Tucson will remain 5 to 10 degrees above average for the remainder of the work week.

Our next chance for rain moves in over the weekend, which will cool temps back to the mid-70s.