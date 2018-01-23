Weather, flu take toll on Red Cross blood supply

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - The American Red Cross has reissued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors after severe winter weather and seasonal flu has contributed to a spike in canceled donations.

More than 16,500 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected this month and the situation is considered critical, according to the American Red Cross.

"Blood and platelet donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in," said Clifford Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. "Donors are critically needed to restock the shelves for patients in their community as well as areas where donors are unable to give due to inclement weather."

The organization says the public can help ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients by sharing information about the critical need.



Find out where to donate in and around Tucson

