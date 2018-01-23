Weather, flu take toll on Red Cross blood supply

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - The American Red Cross has reissued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors after severe winter weather and seasonal flu has contributed to a spike in canceled donations.
More than 16,500 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected this month and the situation is considered critical, according to the American Red Cross.
"Blood and platelet donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in," said Clifford Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. "Donors are critically needed to restock the shelves for patients in their community as well as areas where donors are unable to give due to inclement weather."
The organization says the public can help ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients by sharing information about the critical need.
1/23/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave
1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., LDS Tucson East Stake, 6901 E. Kenyon Dr.
1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.
1/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave
1/25/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., University of Arizona Poetry Center Behind UA Development Program, 1524 E Helen Street.
1/25/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 3601 S. 6th Ave
1/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., La Galeria, 2800 E. Ajo Way
1/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sabino Springs Homeowners Association, 9777 E. Sabino Greens Dr.
1/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E Pima
1/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Rd
1/29/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Tucson City Hall, 255 W. Alameda St.
1/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.
1/30/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., UA College of Public Health, 1295 N Martin Ave
1/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., IBM Building, 9000 S Rita Road
1/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Captioncall, LLC, 5431 E. Williams Blvd., Suite 101B
1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Valley Animal Hospital, 4984 E. 22nd St.
1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carrington College, 201 N Bonita Ave
1/31/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way
1/31/2018: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove Rd.
2/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., University of Arizona Campus Health, 1224 E. Lowell St.
2/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., US Federal Court House, 405 W.Congress
2/1/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tucson Intl Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd
2/1/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Texas Instruments, 5411 E. Williams Blvd.
2/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., OMNI International: Mike Hyre Team, Community Center, 5825 S. Metropolitan Drive
2/3/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Far Horizons Village, 555 N. Pantano Rd
2/3/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ward 6 Council Office, 3202 East 1st St.
2/4/2018: 12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., BJ's Brewhouse, 5510 E. Broadway
2/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., New Hope UMC Tucson/Santa Clara United Methodist Church, 6740 S. Santa Clara Ave.
2/5/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Casino Del Sol, 5655 W Valencia Road
2/5/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., LOHSE FAMILY YMCA, 60 W. Alameda Street
2/7/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., UA Kappa Alpha Order, 906 North 1st Ave.
2/7/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Thomas W Keating Bio5, 1657 E. Helen Street, Thomas W. Keating Bioresearch Building
2/8/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University of Arizona Park Student Union, 615 N Park Ave
2/8/2018: 7 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Tucson Electric Power Company, 88 E Broadway
2/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., College Town Tucson, 1300 E Fort Lowell Rd
2/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gallegos Primary School, 6200 Hemisphere Place
2/11/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 North Oracle Road
2/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Odilias Catholic Community, 7570 N. Paseo Del Norte
2/11/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kay F. Read Blood Drive, 7600 E. Broadway Blvd.
2/12/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road
2/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Institute Of Religion, 1333 E. 2nd St.
2/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Simpleview Inc., 7458 N. La Cholla Blvd.
2/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Golder Ranch Fire District, 1175 W Magee Rd
2/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Avenue
2/15/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hilton El Conquistador Tucson, 10000 N. Oracle Road
2/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., Sun City Oro Valley Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
Vail
2/11/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Rita in the Desert Church, 13260 E. Colossal Cave Place
_______________
Santa Cruz
Patagonia
1/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Patagonia Community Church, 387 McKeown