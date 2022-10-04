Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Weapons smuggling attempt at Nogales Port of Entry

Weapons seized at Nogales Port of Entry
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Weapons seized at Nogales Port of Entry
Weapons seized at Nogales Port of Entry
Posted at 12:52 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 15:52:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 11 assault-style rifles and other weapons, says Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael W. Humphries.

Officers found the weapons during outbound inspections on Sunday.

Among the weapons were the 11 rifles, a 50 caliber rifle, a reportedly stolen handgun and a drum magazine.

Each of these were most likely headed to criminal organizations, according to Director Humphries.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!