Weapons smuggling attempt at Nogales Port of Entry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 11 assault-style rifles and other weapons, says Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael W. Humphries.

Officers found the weapons during outbound inspections on Sunday.

Among the weapons were the 11 rifles, a 50 caliber rifle, a reportedly stolen handgun and a drum magazine.

Each of these were most likely headed to criminal organizations, according to Director Humphries.

