TUCSON, Ariz. — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has over 180 kittens, and even though they're little, they have big appetites.

"It takes a lot of cat food to feed them all and to keep them safe, fed and happy." says Hannah Carl, a public relations coordinator at HSSA. "We went through our wet food very quickly because of all the kittens."

To deal with the increased need for cat food, HSSA is asking the community to help out by donating cans of wet food.

"Currently, we're willing to accept pretty much anything," says Carl. "We would prefer not to receive food that has already been opened because of safety concerns."

Donated food and items can be purchased directly from HSSA's Amazon wishlist. They can be dropped off at the shelter at 635 W. Roger Rd. during it's business hours.

HSSA is also having it's 'Fur-niture Super Sale' during the last three weekends in September. During the sale, people can buy discounted Sam Levitz furniture at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store. Money raised from the event will go toward supporting the shelter.